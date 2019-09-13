Oktoberfest Coming Back To Southampton!

This autumn the hit Bavarian festival, a celebration of all things German culture and beer, is returning to Southampton.

The event, which is running from the 24th-26th October will be returning, bigger and better than ever, according to it’s organisers. With 10,000 people attending since its 2017 launch, Guildhall Square is set to be packed with festival-goers, local businesses, and lots of steins.

Oktoberfest organiser and Orange Rooms Owner, Gary Bennetton, said, according to the Daily Echo: “We’re delighted to bring Oktoberfest back to the city. It’s a fantastic event that we’re delighted to be a part of. This year we want it to be different with something for everyone. What better way for businesses from across the south to banish those office blues by coming together for an epic celebration.”

Oktoberfest first began as a wedding celebration more than 200 years ago, when Bavaria’s Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen in October.