Major Road Works in Southampton Have Begun

A four-month roadwork project on a major Southampton road has begun.

The scheme, costing one million pounds began on the 12th August with an expected 18 weeks of disruption, although Southampton City Council and Balfour Beatty have said they will do everything possible to minimise this disruption.

The scheme is aimed at upgrading the A335 Stoneham Way, which is a key route into the city.

During off-peak times there will be lane restrictions and engineers will be working “day and night” in order for the scheme to be completed as fast as they can.

Improvement on Stoneham Way will be between the Wide Lane and Thomas Lewis Way junctions.

To improve traffic between the city and the airport new traffic signals are to be installed.

Alongside there are improvements to the Southampton Cycle Network, the SCN8, between Mansbridge and the University of Southampton.

Basset Green Road and Wessex Lane will have upgraded traffic signals giving buses priority.

Counsellor Jacqui Rayment, cabinet member for transport and place at Southampton City Council commented:

‘Encouraging and promoting sustainable and active travel is a key commitment in our Green City Charter. ‘Investing in projects to improve the safety and attractiveness of busy routes for people walking and cycling is an important part of this.’

The project is aiming to be completed in December.