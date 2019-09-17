Cycle September Comes to Southampton

Cycle September is being run for the second year in Southampton, with the University of Southampton currently placed 1st in Southampton and 8th nationally in the ‘large employer’ category.

Organised in Southampton by Southampton City Council’s sustainable travel brand, My Journey, in collaboration with Love to Ride, Cycle September is a free global challenge which encourages local businesses and people to compete to earn the most points for riding and encouraging others to cycle throughout September.

Points can be earned for cycling for as little as 10 minutes, and allow you to be entered into a prize draw for a seven day mountain bike trip to New Zealand, as well as for bikes and vouchers. Additional points are also on offer for encouraging others to participate.

This year, My Journey has awarded a ‘Cycle September grant’ to local non-profits to deliver their own cycle events, including Bitterne Community Corner, who are providing a range of Bike Doctor events, HSBC UK Breeze (Southampton and Eastleigh), who are running cycling skills workshops for women, and Transition Southampton, who will be putting on a screening of the film ‘Motherload’, which focuses on how cargo bikes could be used to solve many modern day challenges.

2019’s challenge also follows improvements made across the Southampton Cycle Network as part of Southampton City Council’s ten year plan to improve cycling in Southampton, enabling even more people to benefit from cycling in the city and to travel more sustainably.

If you would like to sign up for this year’s challenge, visit lovetoride.net/southampton.