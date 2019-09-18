Winchester Set for Another Heritage Open Day

For 25 years the organisers of the Heritage Open Day’s aim has been to get local residents to look at their city with fresh eyes and see how much the city has to offer.

There are more than 140 events planned over the 10 days between Friday September 13 and Sunday September 22, where everything is free, with some needing to be booked in advance. It is now the largest event of it’s kind in the country.

According to The Hampshire Chronicle:

“There will be guided tours, expert talks, live music and theatre with the themes this year of food and drink and People Power. Just turn up to a celebration of Hampshire Treasures at the Great Hall on Saturday and Sunday, September 14-15; Alresford Eel House on Sunday September 15; Winchester College Treasury, September 19-22, Winchester Cathedral on evening, Thursday September 19.”

This year the City of Winchester Trust, who help with the festival and the preservation of the City’s heritage, are holding an exhibition at the Heritage Centre on Upper Brook Street with the theme of Winchester’s Conservation Area looking at the variety of buildings in the city centre.