Conservative MP Royston Smith Re-Selected to Contest Southampton Itchen Seat at Next General Election

Following a meeting of the local Conservative Association, Royston Smith has been unanimously re-selected to contest the Southampton Itchen seat for the Conservatives at the next general election.

Mr Smith has been the MP for the Southampton Itchen constituency since 2015, beating Labour candidates Rowena Davis in 2015, and Simon Letts, who at the time was the leader of Southampton City Council, in 2017 by just 37 votes. Prior to this, he ran for election for the Southampton Itchen seat in 2010, but lost by less than 200 votes to Labour’s John Denham, and worked as a city councillor and as Leader of the Council.

Following his re-selection, Mr Smith said:

“I am thrilled to have been unanimously re-selected to fight the Itchen seat again whenever a General Election is called… This is my home and it is an enormous privilege to represent my constituents in Parliament.”

At the next election, Mr Smith will face Labour’s Simon Letts once more, as well as Alexandra Phillips, who is an MEP for the South East and will be the Brexit Party’s candidate. The candidates for the other parties are yet to be announced.

