Climate Strike to be Held at University

Both the University of Southampton and SUSU are supporting a 30 minute protest as part of the international climate strike today (Friday, 20 September).

The demonstration for staff and students was organised by Southampton UCU in solidarity with the masses of young people ‘taking action against climate injustice’.

Don't forget to join the Climate Strike tomorrow at 12.00 (Jubilee Plaza, Highfield Campus), and to bring your placards! There are several speakers confirmed (see: https://t.co/WBZdkyCfmF)#UCUclimatesolidarity #YouthStrike4Climate #GlobalClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/ZiAUXGHc3p — Southampton UCU (@SouthamptonUCU) September 19, 2019

The rally will be held at Jubilee Plaza on Highfield campus at 12pm, with speakers including UCU postgraduate representative Bea Gardener and SUSU President Emily Harrison, as well as university academics.

In a statement, Southampton UCU have said:

We are pleased that the University management is supporting the rally and they are extending the invitation to all staff to attend.

The UCU branch are also encouraging people to make a pledge as well as a request for the university to take action either in person, via email, or on twitter with the hashtags #climatestrike and #UCUclimatesolidarity.