General Strike for Climate in Southampton

Hundreds of Southampton residents, workers and students are expected to take part in mass climate actions today, Friday 20th September, as part of the international general strike for climate.

Extinction Rebellion Southampton in partnership with with environmental organisation Stand.earth, formerly ForestEthics, are kicking off the day of action by holding a protest at Carnival UK headquarters, Harbour Parade, starting at 7am until 10:15am. Demonstrators, dissatisfied with the cruise company’s environmental record, will demand Carnival Corporation to ‘fit all vessels for shore-side electricity as an alternative to liquified natural gas which is usually fracked’. The activists allege to ’cause disruptive actions’ to make their points heard. Then the group will take part in a funeral march from the Carnival HQ to Southampton guildhall by 11am.

The general strike at Guildhall will have stalls, activities, face painting, Rebel Art Blockers, clothes swaps and free food saved from landfill all present throughout the day.

Opening speeches and words from Alan Whitehead MP (Labour) for Southampton Test and Dr Roger Tyers PhD Research Fellow at the University of Southampton will take place from 11am-12pm, followed by a march with a samba band and litter pickers until 1pm which is sandwiched between more speeches from 1pm-2pm, with speakers including Cllr Steve Legett, Cabinet Member for Green City, and people’s assembly. From 2pm-3pm there will be a talk ‘Heading For Extinction (And What To Do About It)’ and from 3pm-4pm there will be ‘Action against fast fashion’ and closing remarks.

This! Try and get involved on Friday if you can. For people in Southampton I’ll be at the climate strike rallies in the city centre and at @unisouthampton and – eek – giving (short!) speeches. Wherever you are, show your support, talk to people, you’ll feel better and less alone https://t.co/UuMp6tgLVN — Roger Tyers (@RogerTyersUK) September 17, 2019

Striking outside the shop from 11am, and #StrikeSchool inside the shop afterwards.#ClimateStrike https://t.co/Olq4uJWhxV — OctoberBooks (@OctoberBooks) September 18, 2019

Ahead of the UN Climate Action Summit to be held for world leaders on Monday, today’s global mass demonstrations are expected to attract millions of climate activists – all demanding that those in power, politicians and corporations, take action against the imminent climate catastrophe.

The mass movement was sparked by 15 year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunburg and has spread and grown across the world, along with the many campaign groups of Extinction Rebellion. Today’s strike is supported by many trade unions including the Universities and College Union, who have organised a lunchtime protest for students and staff to voice ways in which the University and Students’ Union can achieve the city’s Green City Charter pledge of carbon neutrality by 2030, as well as Unite the Union and the Trades Union Congress. Some employers, such as Lush cosmetics and outdoor clothing brand Patagonia, have encouraged employees to attend local actions, closing their stores for the day.

“School won’t matter in the future if we’re too busy running from extreme weather events,” says Alexandria Villaseñor, one of the organizers of the September 20 climate strike in NYC.

Read ‘Why They Strike’ and find a local climate strike: https://t.co/xHZ5OaC5GQ pic.twitter.com/NjVYdLfLYU — Patagonia (@patagonia) September 16, 2019

Inspired by the great work of @GretaThunberg and all the youth preparing for the Global #ClimateStrike, we’ll be shutting down our entire operation to take to the streets and demand immediate action (09/20/19 – U.S.A and 09/27/19 – Canada). March w/ us: https://t.co/2hKRKpqSy8 pic.twitter.com/sviWoST9rr — Lush North America (@lushcosmetics) September 17, 2019

It promises to be an historic day in the global fight against climate change, with hopes of becoming, as dubbed by the media, the largest climate protest in history.