Two University of Southampton Professors Awarded National Teaching Fellowship

On the 5th of August 2019 the University of Southampton announced two new National Teaching Fellows, Professor Sally Curtis and Dr Scott Border. The National Teaching Fellowship (NTF) scheme is run by Advance HE, a company that is committed to ‘helping higher education shape its future.‘ The scheme aims to recognise those who make outstanding contributions to higher education through student outcomes and pedagogy.

Professor Curtis and Dr Border are not the first at Southampton to achieve this award, and the university has fellows in multiple disciplines such as Geography and Environmental Science, Computer Science, Medicine and Chemistry.

Professor Sally Curtis teaches in the faculty of Medicine at Southampton and has dedicated much of her career to encouraging students from backgrounds traditionally underrepresented in medicine to apply. Professors Curtis is a chief figure in the faculty, having designed the BM6 programme from its conception. She has previously been awarded the Vice Chancellor’s teaching excellence award in 2006 for her continuous efforts at the university.

Dr Scott Border is a Principal Teaching Fellow in Medicine with a background in behavioral neuroscience and regenerative medicine. As a teacher he has revolutionised the way medicine is taught by partnering with his students in order to create an empowering learning environment. His pioneering methods earned him the fellowship, on which he said the following: