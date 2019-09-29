Spurs Edge Spirited Saints

Ten-man Spurs defeated a lively Southampton by two goals to one at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After a measured start, the Saints conceded the opener midway through the first half as Tanguy Ndombele struck with venom, and the power of the shot meant that Angus Gunn was unable to keep it out as Spurs took the lead. Spurs were then reduced to ten men as Serge Aurier recieved a second yellow card in the 32nd minute for a foul on Ryan Bertrand.The home side felt aggrieved as they felt that the ball from Hojbjerg in the build up had gone out of play.

The Saints duly exploited the numerical advantage, capitalising on goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’s mistake. The Spurs skipper dallied on the ball, and was inexplicably dispossessed by Danny Ings inside the six-yard box, who bundled the ball over the line to level the score.

A mere four minutes after Ings’ equaliser, England skipper Harry Kane flicked up the ball after a pass from Christian Eriksen and cooly converted from twelve yards, to score what proved to be the match winner.

The Saints will feel slightly unlucky to leave North London without a fifth consecutive league and cup away win, and were further frustrated by Lloris’s acrobatic save to keep out James Ward-Prowse’s curling free-kick, before producing an similar leap to deny Maya Yoshida’s bullet header.

Nonetheless there are plenty of positives for manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, who was without summer signings Che Adams and Moussa Djenepo, as well as losing defender Cedric Soares in the warm-up.

Hasenhuttl told Sky Sports:

We cannot be happy because the chance to take something here will not be that big again. The momentum was on our side. To be that clinical, this is a step of development that we have to take. We are not a side that is cool enough to finish such a game and this is something that we have to work on.

Next up for the Saints is another tough test, as they play host to Chelsea next Sunday.