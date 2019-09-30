Liberal Democrats Announce Candidate for Romsey and Southampton North Election

The Liberal Democrats have announced Craig Fletcher as their parliamentary candidate for the Romsey and Southampton North constituency at the next general election. Fletcher, who lives West Wellow, has named preventing a no-deal Brexit as one of his main priorities if he gets elected.

Local businessman Craig Fletcher founded Multiplay, a gaming events and eSports company, in 1997 from his parent’s home in Hampshire. The company grew to involve millions of online users and ten of thousands real life attendees for events such as the Insomnia Festival for gaming, held in Coventry. Multiplay was sold to GAME for £20 million in 2015 but Fletcher remained involved until late 2017. In Fletcher’s LinkedIn profile, he credits gaming and technology with ‘the breaking down of social boundaries’ and helping ‘bring people together’, which may reflect in his political ideals.

The current Romsey and Southampton North MP is the independent Caroline Nokes, one of the 21 Conservative rebels who defied Boris Johnson to block a no-deal Brexit. Nokes has since been suspended from the Conservative Party and the government has said that she will not be allowed to stand as the Conservative Party candidate in the election.

In the 2017 general election, Caroline Nokes won the Hampshire seat with a comfortable 18,000 majority, with the Liberal Democrats coming a distant second with just over 20% of constituency voters, closely followed by Labour’s Darren Paffey. In the 2016 EU referendum, the constituency voted to remain in the EU by 54%.