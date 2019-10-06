Nearly One in Seven Reports of Rape are Not Recorded by Police

Research has revealed that in Hampshire, police are not recording almost one in seven reports of rape. The results have been described as ‘shocking and unforgivable’ by the victims’ commissioner for England and Wales, Dame Vera Baird.

A study by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services found that one in 10 reports of rape were inaccurately recorded among 36 police forces.

This is for a number of reasons including the wrong paperwork and missing reports from the official records.

Published earlier this year, Hampshire Constabulary’s audit found 38 out of 287 (13%) of reported rapes were not recorded properly.

For crimes in general, Hampshire Constabulary recorded 9% wrong, with an estimated 15,200 missed offences a year.

Baird said:

‘It takes enormous courage to come forward and report a sexual crime.’ ‘Victims would be devastated to learn that it has not been properly recorded – they deserve better.’

She went on to say that there is ‘no excuse’ for this.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police commented: