Southampton Council Battling to Prevent Flooding

In the heavy rains of the last week, many areas faced flooding and water damage as rain poured on Southampton.
Due to this, the city council are aiming to prevent more flooding with winter on the horizon, particularly at the Millbrook road west.
The Daily Echo have reported:
“The city council has joined forces with Southern Water and Associated British Ports (ABP) in a bid to prevent parts of Millbrook Road West disappearing beneath several inches of water after heavy rain.”
The issues in this specific area caused traffic chaos.
“One driver was rescued from his vehicle and two lanes of the westbound carriageway had to be closed for part of the rush-hour. It was the latest in a series of flooding incidents at Millbrook Road West, which was built on land which formed part of the city’s shoreline before a major reclamation scheme was carried out by ABP.”