Southampton Council Battling to Prevent Flooding

In the heavy rains of the last week, many areas faced flooding and water damage as rain poured on Southampton.

Due to this, the city council are aiming to prevent more flooding with winter on the horizon, particularly at the Millbrook road west.

The Daily Echo have reported:

“The city council has joined forces with Southern Water and Associated British Ports (ABP) in a bid to prevent parts of Millbrook Road West disappearing beneath several inches of water after heavy rain.”

The issues in this specific area caused traffic chaos.