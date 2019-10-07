‘Slow’ Saints Struggle as Chelsea Starlets Shine Again

Chelsea put four past Southampton as the Saints defenders struggled to cope with Chelsea’s lively youngsters.

The Saints looked lively early on by pressing Chelsea high up the pitch, as Nathan Redmond’s effort from 30 yards flew just over the bar in the opening minutes. Chelsea also showed their menace in the final third and gave the Saints a warning sign after 11 minutes when Callum Hudson-Odoi broke away to create a chance for in-form forward Tammy Abraham. It was only a few minutes later when the pair linked up again, as Hudson-Odoi’s perfectly weighted found Abraham, who lobbed the ball high over the on-rushing Angus Gunn into the net. Mayo Yoshida’s heroic clearance proved futile as the goal was given via goal-line technology.

It was not long until another Chelsea scored a second – this time through youngster Mason Mount – who converted from close-range after a neat interchange with Willian, Jorginho and Abraham in a crowded Saints box. One should have been two for Mount moments later, as he dragged a gilt-edged chance wide from six yards out. The Saints duly responded, as full-back Yan Valery weaved through the Chelsea box to square for Danny Ings, who bundled the ball over the line to pull one back for the Saints.

Southampton’s comeback hopes appeared short-lived as Marcos Alonso drove down Chelsea’s left before setting up N’golo Kante, whose deflected effort restored the visitors’ two-goal advantage after 40 minutes. Danny Ings nearly scored again just before half-time after rounding keeper Kepa, but he was denied by a goal-line clearance from Jorginho.

Despite looking a lot more rigid defensively at the start of the second half, Hudson-Odoi almost scored on his first Premier League start of the season, if not for the foot of Angus Gunn. As the game went on, Southampton became increasingly lethargic and looked less threatening in the final third. The Saints’ defence was breached again in the closing stages as Michy Batshuayi struck after combining with fellow substitute Christian Pulisic, making it 1-4 to the visitors.

Manager Ralph Hassenhuttl summed up the Saints’ performance when he told Match of the Day: “We started well but to be honest we are far away from our best…We were too slow in our minds, too slow on the ball. They showed us every weakness we had and we have a lot of them at the moment.”

Next up for Southampton is a tough trip to Wolves after the international break, who stunned Manchester City 0-2 at the Etihad.