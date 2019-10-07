The University of Southampton Remains in Good University Guide Top 20

The University of Southampton was last week ranked yet again in the Times Good University Guide top 20.

Coming 20th, it beat hefty competition and only dropped two places in the ranking from the year before. The University of Southampton remained the second highest ranked university in the South East with only Oxford University coming ahead.

Many improvements were recorded, including in criteria such as student experience, where we were up 13 places (61) based on data from the National Student Survey (NSS).

Individual faculties have celebrated with fourteen subjects from across the University improving their positions this year with 11 achieving top ten places in their groupings, including Physiotherapy (1), Electrical and Electronic Engineering (3), Music (3) and Civil Engineering (5).

According to the university: