University Of Southampton Welcomes New Vice Chancellor

The University last week welcomed new Vice Chancellor Professor Mark E. Smith who has officially started in his new role of President and Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Mark Spearing held the role on an interim basis from March. According to the University, ‘Professor Smith has a proven track record in providing academic leadership and delivering an excellent educational experience for students, as demonstrated by Lancaster University consistently appearing in the UK Top 10 university rankings during his time there.’

Professor Smith has said

I am very honoured and excited to be taking on this role. I have known for many years that Southampton is an excellent University. Over the last few months it has been inspiring to learn a lot more about the difference the University has made to our students and alumni, to our city and to people around the world through our research, education and enterprise.

Coming from the position of Deputy Vice Chancellor at Warwick, he joined Lancaster in 2012. He was also awarded a CBE for Services to Research and Higher Education in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours.