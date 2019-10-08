Southampton Researchers Announced as Future Leaders by UKRI

It was announced this week that Dr Christina Vanderwel and Dr Matt Ryan have been given prestigious fellowships to fund research by UKRI (United Kingdom Research and Innovation).

They will spend four years researching key contemporary societal issues through their UK Research and Innovation Future Leader Fellowships (FLFs).

According to the University:

”Dr Vanderwel’s research will investigate wind patterns around buildings and how this affects air quality in cities, while Dr Ryan’s project will fuse politics with machine learning to address polarisation and disengagement with politics. Their fellowships are worth £942,000 and £1.1m respectively.”

They are only 2 of 78 similar fellowships awarded to researchers across the country.

The University summarises their research: