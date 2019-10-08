Southampton Steps Up Stoptober Campaign In Local Pharmacies

The national campaign to stop smoking, Stoptober, has launched in Southampton, with new facilities available to people looking to give up the habit.

It is estimated that one in six Southampton residents are smokers, and 16.2% of local pregnant women are addicted to cigarettes. Whilst these numbers have come down, millions across the UK continue to smoke tobacco, and Safer and Healthier Communities have expressed concern at the fact that one half of smokers will die from the habit.

The campaign, which this year is running an advertising campaign encouraging smokers to ‘split up‘ with their addiction, has partnered up with Southampton City Council and local pharmacies to be able to provide free, confidential support to those wanting to end or reduce their nicotine addiction. Services, accessible from 1 October, include nicotine replacement therapies (NRT) and tailored expert advice on next steps. It is estimated that NRT increases the chance of quitting smoking by four times.

According to Stoptober, their free support includes, ‘the Stoptober app, Facebook Messenger support, daily emails, a personal quit plan and Stoptober online communities‘.

Southampton pharmacies providing support for those looking to quit smoking are as follows:

Bitterne Pharmacy

62A West End Road

SO18 6TG

T: 023 8043 4849

Lloyds Pharmacy Woolston

49 Portsmouth Road

S019 9BD

T: 023 8090 6090

Lordswood Day Lewis

398 Coxford Road

SO16 5LL

T:023 8078 0115

Portswood Day Lewis

195 Portswood Road

Portswood

S017 2NF

T: 023 8055 3573

Sangha Pharmacy

48 Thornhill Park Road

SO18 5TQ

T: 023 8046 2333

Superdrug Woolston

15/17 Victoria Road

SO19 9DY

T: 023 8044 2753