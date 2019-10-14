Torrential Weather Warning Issued for Southampton

A weather warning has been issued for Hampshire by the Met Office. The heaviest rain was expected between 1pm and 4pm today and at 6pm. The warning is in place until midnight.
Residents have been warned of flooding risks to their homes and businesses, and there is a danger to life if the flood waters are deep or fast-flowing.
The Met Office said:
‘Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
‘Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
‘There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
‘There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.’