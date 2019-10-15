Saints announce Ross Wilson departure

Southampton FC have today announced that Ross Wilson, Director of Football Operations, has left the club to become Rangers’ sporting director.

Wilson started his career at Falkirk, before moving to Watford and Huddersfield Town. Wilson then joined the Saints in March 2015 as a Director of Scouting and Recruitment, and became Director of Football Operations from November 2018. Wilson oversaw the club’s player trading, where he helped to bring in the likes of Virgil van Dijk – who was then sold to Liverpool for £75m – and summer signing Moussa Djenepo, who has already made an impact by scoring two goals in three appearances.

Embed from Getty Images

Wilson stated: “It has been a privilege to work for Southampton FC. In good times and in more difficult times I have enjoyed the challenge working alongside our outstanding staff with whom it has been so energising to work with behind the scenes. I will be forever indebted for their work, unwavering support and friendship.”

“The club will continue to move forward with a strong board in place and an excellent Manager in Ralph Hasenhuttl driving the team. Our Academy has a proud tradition and is heading in a positive direction and delivering players for the First Team.”

“Finally, I moved to the South Coast with no connection to Saints but leave a Saints fan, having made friends for life at the club. This is a special football club and I am proud to have been part of it.”

CEO Martin Semmens also stated: “I would like to put on record, on behalf of everyone involved in the club, our thanks for the tireless hard work and energy Ross has given to Saints over the last five years.”

Semmens will seek to appoint a player trading expert who can drive forward a refreshed vision of the club under the ‘Southampton Way’.