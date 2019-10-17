University of Southampton announce renovation plans for campus NST

The University of Southampton has announced plans to renovate the on-campus NST (Nuffield Southampton Theatre) venue, work for which will commence on 9 April 2020.

The plans will offer the most thorough renovation the theatre has seen since its establishment in 1964. It is estimated that the on-campus NST will be closed for the next two years. The NST city venue, however, will remain open and fully functional. Further details will be announced when renovation plans have been finalised.

Commenting on the renovation plans, Sam Hodges, Artistic Director of NST, said, ‘[w]e are delighted to be working with the University on the comprehensive refurbishment of its campus theatre. This collaboration heralds a new and ambitious future for both the cultural offer in the city and the relationship between Nuffield Southampton Theatres and the University of Southampton.‘

Louise Coysh, the University of Southampton’s associate director for arts and culture, added, ‘[t]he university has invested significantly in the Nuffield Theatre over the years and in the producing theatre company that has run the venue. We look forward to working with Nuffield Southampton Theatres as we plan the refurbishment of this important campus landmark.‘

The NST, also known as Building 6, was built in 1964 by Sir Basil Spence and was officially opened by Dame Sybil Thorndike on March 2nd of the same year. In 1982, the NST became an independent producing theatre. In 2015, it went on to win Regional Theatre of the Year at the Stage Awards, and in 2016, it hosted the world premiere of the award-winning stage production of Fantastic Mr Fox. On 16 February 2018, the NST opened their second venue on Above Bar Street, known as NST City.

The NST has a busy programme planned before it closes its doors next year, offering a range of comedy, theatre and dance.