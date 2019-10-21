Student Mobility Festival from 21st-23rd October

For student’s keen to take on a placement, work experience, internships or a year abroad as part of their course, mobility week on Highfield Campus is not to be missed.

From Monday the 21st to Wednesday the 23rd there will be talks and activities held to inform students of their mobility and options whilst studying.

According to the university, the current schedule for the festival is as follows:

“Planned activities: Monday 21 October: The Russell Group Mobility Festival Location and Time: 11:00 – 15:00, Hartley Suite (Building 38) and Garden Court Tuesday 22 October: presentations from Think Pacific on their volunteering opportunities. Location and Times: 10:00 – 11:00 (85/2209); 13:00 – 14:00 (44/1057); 16:00 – 17:00 (85/2207) Wednesday 23 October: talks from our international student societies, Careers and Employability, International Office and the University’s Foreign and Commonwealth Ambassador on some of our most popular exchange destinations. Location and Time: 14.00 – 17.00, Room 1025, Building 58 (Murray)”

Tickets for the events can be requested here.