Wolves Denied Twice By VAR as Saints Hold Hosts to Draw

The Wolves were denied twice by VAR as the Saints held the hosts to a draw, ending their three game losing streak.

The Wolves were looking to build on their 2-0 win against Manchester City at the Etihad before the international break, but Southampton managed to stop them from establishing any momentum early on and looked dangerous on the counter.

The first big chance of the match fell for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez in the 28th minute when he latched onto a 75 yard pass from centre-half Willy Boly, before rounding an on-rushing Angus Gunn and tapping in. Luckily for Southampton, the linesman had flagged for handball, with VAR clearly showing that Jimenez had used his arm to control Boly’s bouncing pass.

Wolves continued to pile on the pressure but were once again denied by VAR on the stroke of half time. Strikers Cutrone and Jimenez combined with Leander Dendoncker in the box, before a Cutrone shot was parried by Angus Gunn straight into the path of Jimenez who duly converted into an open net. Yet, much to Wolves’ frustration, VAR was called on again and showed that Cutrone was marginally offside in the build-up denying the hosts for a second time.

Having been bailed out by VAR twice, it was Southampton who finally broke the deadlock in the 51st minute. Vallejo failed to clear the ball, before fellow centre-half Conor Coady misjudged the bounce of the ball when it fell back to the Wolves defence. Ings pounced onto the loose ball and a confident finish made it five goals in four games for the Saint’s striker.

Southampton failed to hold onto their lead for long however, as eight minutes later, substitute Matt Doherty made his way into the Saints box and weaved past a number of defenders before being tripped by Pierre Hojbjerg. Not to be denied for a third time, Jimenez stepped up and confidently dispatched his penalty into the bottom corner.

Both sides struggled to create many opportunities for the rest of the game with the best chance coming from a late free-kick from James Ward-Prowse, which was brilliantly saved by Wolves keeper Patricio.

It was a good result for the Saints, ending their three game losing run, which included defeats against Spurs and Chelsea. Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased with his team’s performance and said:

You could feel it in the dressing room. Everyone knew it was time to show up… It was a step forward. We were more stabilised in this game, better organised with our shape.

Next up for the Saints is a home match against Leicester City, who are third in the table after a strong start to the season under Brendan Rodgers.