New SUSU-University Relationship Agreed

This week the first ever SUSU-University of Southampton networking event was held. On Tuesday the event was held and concluded with the signing of the agreement that defines the relationship between SUSU and the University and how they plan to work together to improve the experiences of students on all campuses.

According to the Student’s Union, the agreement states:

“The University has established that there will be a recognised Union of Students in its Statutes. The Union has fulfilled that role since before the University Charter was established. The two parties have always enjoyed positive and respectful relationships. Moving forward we wish to strengthen those relationships at all levels of both organisations and see this agreement as an outline of what that means. There is a separate acknowledgement of the expectations between students and the University which exists in the form of the Student Charter. This has also been developed by both parties.”

The Union’s Sabbatical Officers also outlined their plan for the coming year, and how they endeavour to work with the university to create the best environment possible for students.

VP Welfare Laura Barr told Wessex Scene: