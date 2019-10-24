Humanities and Social Sciences Christmas Ball Announced

After months of uncertainty and speculation, it was announced on Wednesday that the annual Humanities and Social Sciences Christmas Ball was officially going ahead.

After nobody stepped up to organise it this year, there were concerns that the annual festive celebrations would not go ahead. However, last minute, a cross-faculty committee has come together ensure the event will go ahead after all.

This year, the ball will take place on the 2nd December at Oceana for a night of dressing up, partying and hanging out in Santa’s Grotto.

Every year, the ball sees approximately 1000 students from different faculties and societies come together to dance and celebrate before the January deadlines hit.

The Humanities and Social Science Faculties encompass the following subjects alongside a variety of joint honours combinations:

English

History

Film

Philosophy

Archaeology

Music

Modern Foreign Languages and Linguistics

Sociology

Criminology

Economics

Politics & International Relations

Even if you aren’t taking a Humanities or Social Science course, you are still welcome to attend – so bring friends, flatmates, partners or anyone!

The event includes free Santa hats, free welcome drinks for the first 300 guests, a chance to meet Santa in his grotto, confetti, smoke machines, and photographers all night to help you go into 2020 with top-notch Instagram posts.

The Icehouse and Disco floors of Oceana will be open throughout the event with their usual resident DJs playing.

You can purchase £6 early bird release tickets or £8 general release ones through the SUSU Box Office. On-the-door tickets can also be purchased for £10, although this is subject to availability.

For more information and to keep up to date with the event go the Facebook event page.