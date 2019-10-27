De-Stress Day To Be Held At NOCS

Health and Wellbeing at the University of Southampton are holding a De-stress Day at the National Oceanographic Centre, Southampton (NOCS) on Wenesday, 6th November as part of International Stress Awareness Week which this year will focus on personal resilience.

To support personal wellbeing and sustainability for students and staff alike, the event, due to take place between 10am and 2pm in the Seminar Room at NOCS, will be host to stalls offering services such as yoga classes, massage therapy, and health checks.

Details of events taking place throughout the day, for which attendees are asked to register here in advance, are listed below:

10:00 -11:00 – Hypnosis for Sleep

For University of Southampton staff and students.

Location: Conference Room, NOC

11:00 – 12:30 – Wellbeing at work… It’s complicated: Some of the factors and a few of the solutions

For University of Southampton staff and students.

Location: Conference Room, NOC

12:30 – 14:00 – how to feel better right now: 5 simple ways to TUNE IN your health, wellbeing and de-stress with mc schrafel

For University of Southampton staff and students.

Location: Conference Room, NOC

10:00 – 14:00 – Mini health checks with Active Nation

For University of Southampton staff and students.

Location: Seminar Room, NOC.