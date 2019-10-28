Southampton Welcoming New ‘Transport Hubs’

Civic officials are planning new transport hubs with places to buy coffee, charge electric vehicles and collect shopping across the city.

Southampton City Council have revealed that the transport hubs could be funded and developed by a share of the £1.22bn ‘Transforming Cities Fund’ from the Department for Transport (DfT).

According to the Daily Echo, Cllr Jacqui Rayment, cabinet member for transport and place said:

“We are excited by the potential of local mobility hubs for Southampton because they will offer residents a range of mobility options that are all in the same place. This bid will help us to support the growth and success of the city in a sustainable way in line with the goals of our Green City Charter. We will work closely with all our partners to finalise our bid to submit to the DfT in November and expect a decision by the Spring of 2020.”

The hubs would also feature spaces for pop up shops and taxi ranks. Furthermore, faster buses could also link Southampton to Hythe, Winchester, Fair Oak, St Denys, Thornhill, Hedge End and Bursledon as part of the development.