Wessex Scene to Host Student Quiz Night

To celebrate the end of mid-semester deadline season, Wessex Scene are doing something a little different next month by putting on a quiz night!

The event will be a classic pub quiz with all the trimmings, with a vast range of topic areas including current affairs, popular culture, sports and more.

Alongside the quiz, Wessex scene will also host a raffle on the night with a range of exciting prizes and goodies up for grabs…

The event will be on Thursday 12th November, 6pm at The Bridge.

Advance tickets will be £1.50 per person and can be purchased via the SUSU Box Office.

You can also get tickets on the night for £2.

Quiz teams will need to be between 4-6 people, so come in a group or meet some teammates on the night!

More information will be released in the coming weeks, so to keep updated please visit our Facebook event page.

NOTE: Tickets are for entry to the quiz – raffle tickets will be sold separately and drawn on the night.