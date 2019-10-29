16% Of Southampton Schools Below Standard

The majority of Southampton primary and secondary schools are defined as ‘good‘, according to the Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted).

Of the 76 schools registered with Ofsted in the Southampton area, 11 are deemed to require improvement. This means that Southampton has a significantly higher rate of schools requiring improvement (16%) than the South East average (10%).

No schools in the city have been given the lower grading of ‘inadequate‘.

Schools requiring improvement, however, include Bassett Green Primary School, Itchen College, and Mount Pleasant Junior School.

Fourteen schools in the area have an ‘outstanding‘ certification, the highest grading possible, including Bitterne Park Primary School, Portswood Primary School, and St Anne’s Catholic School.

In the wider Hampshire area, 90% of schools were praised as either ‘good‘ or ‘outstanding‘, which is 4% higher than the South East average.

Of the 499 schools and colleges in Hampshire, only two are rated ‘inadequate‘, namely St Anne’s Catholic Primary School and St Columba Church of England Primary Academy. Average pupil progress in these schools did not exceed ‘below average‘ in Reading, Writing, or Maths. Schools found to be inadequate will face mandatory conversion into academies, schools which are directly funded by the Department for Education and independent of local authority control.