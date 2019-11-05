BREAKING: Eight Days of Strikes Announced at the University of Southampton

Following threats of strike action over pension disputes in July, the University and College Union (UCU) have announced an eight-day strike period between Monday 25th November and Wednesday 4th December as part of a protest over rising pension costs, poor working conditions and low pay. The strike will affect sixty universities, with the University of Southampton being one of them.

In a ballot for UCU members last week, 71% of UCU members at the University of Southampton voted for industrial action over changes to the USS pension schemes, whilst 67% voted for strike action following poor working conditions and rates of pay.

As well as changes to the already-controversial USS pension scheme, members will also be striking as a result of their concerns of universities’ failures to make improvements on pay, equality, casualisation and workloads.

In addition to the 8-day strike period, UCU members will begin ‘action short of strike’ once they return to work. This includes not rescheduling missed lectures, not covering for sick colleagues and working strictly to contract only.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

Strike action is a last resort, but staff have made it quite clear that enough is enough and universities can be in no doubt about the strength of feeling. The first wave of strikes will hit institutions later this month unless universities start talking to us seriously about how they are going to deal with rising pension costs and declining pay and conditions.

This latest wave of strike actions comes over a year after a historic 14-day strike hit the University over similar concerns.

Wessex Scene have reached out to the University and Dr Mary Morrison, President of the Southampton branch of UCU for comment. More to follow.

A full list of UK universities affected by the strike action from 25th November can also be found below: