Southampton Brings Home 3 Awards at the Swim England South East Regional Awards 2019

On the 30th of October, 2019, the Swim England South East Regional Awards took place in the Great Hall at the University of Birmingham. The event was a success for the Southampton Diving Academy (SDA) who took home three of the coveted awards this year. It also makes them finalists in the Swim England National Awards, the winners of which will be announced on 30th November.

SDA, who are based in the QUAYS Swimming and Diving Complex, has over 130 divers ranging in ages from 7 to 60+ and has produced multiple internationally renowned athletes.

The Swim England South East Regional Awards are a yearly event by Swim England, the national governing body for swimming. The 150 year old organisation seeks to encourage competitive swimming as well as general water safety and exercise. The awards celebrate both individual and team achievements, aiming to ‘recognise all those involved in our sports, from members and volunteers to partners, teachers and athletes.‘

This year, Southampton’s own SDA took home the Club of the Year, Long Service Award in Aquatics and the Diver of the Year award. Diver of the year went to Tanya Watson, a 17 year old with 9 years of diving experience. In 2019, Watson reached the finals of both the Grand Prix in Germany and the European Championships in Ukraine. This summer the diver also competed in her first World Championship in Korea, and she is now gunning for a position on the Olympic team in 2020.

The Long Service Award in Aquatics award went to Lindsay Fraser, a decorated diver and coach who now stands as SDA’s Diving Development Manager. Fraser has two Olympic games under her belt as part of Team GB and she has coached over 20 international divers and 4 Olympians during her time at SDA since 2000.

Speaking on their successes, Stuart Martin, managing director of Active Nation said the following: