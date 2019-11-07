Events For Remembrance Sunday in Southampton Detailed

The city of Southampton will commemorate Remembrance Sunday in the city centre with a Service and Parade, and the University of Southampton will also hold a Remembrance Day service on Monday.

The Annual City of Southampton Remembrance Sunday Service will be held at the Cenotaph on Above Bar Street and Watts Park, and will be conducted by the Bishop of Southampton, Right Reverend Debbie Sellin alongside City Centre Catholic Parish Priest, Monsignor Canon Vincent Harvey, with Mayor’s Chaplain and former Church of England Minister, Reverend Brian Parfitt.

There will be music and singing courtesy of the City of Southampton Albion Band and the Southampton Choral Society. The Service will be followed by a Military and Veterans parade from Guildhall Square to the Cenotaph and the Mayoral Civic Procession.

At the University of Southampton, the Faith and Reflection Centre has organised a 20-minute Remembrance Day Service from 10:50-11:10 at the Jubilee Plaza, between Hartley Library and the Life Sciences Building (Building 85). The service will include a two minute silence, the last post and the laying of wreaths to allow people to remember those who have died and suffered as a result of war.

Southampton University Naval Reserve Unit are selling poppies for the Poppy Appeal 2019 on behalf of The Royal British Legion Charity, on campus in locations such as the Redbrick, Union Shop and Union Reception.

Other Remembrance events include a Sunday Service held by Southampton Crematorium from 10-11am at the East Chapel, and another service will be held by Southampton Old Cemetery from 2-3pm at the cross of sacrifice, and a Remembrance Day 5K Run held by BMF Southampton from 10:15-11:05 in Southampton Common.