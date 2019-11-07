University of Southampton in World’s Top 100 Again

The University of Southampton has featured in the 2020 Best Global Universities rankings with an overall global score of 70%.

The methodology used in the final university rankings report, conducted by US News, is based on thirteen indicators of success, from global research reputation to number of highly cited papers.

Southampton came 94th in the overall rankings, but rose to 10th when only United Kingdom institutions were taken into account. In Europe, Southampton is ranked 33rd, a joint score with Switzerland’s University of Geneva which is the 4th best university in its country.

The findings also ranked universities on their success in 24 subject areas, with Southampton coming 117th in Arts and Humanities, 95th in Clinical Medicine, and 52th in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Just last summer the University celebrated its return to the global top 100 in three university guides.

It's a rankings hat-trick – first the @compuniguide, then the @guardian and now the QS @worlduniranking! We're delighted to have regained our place among the world's top 100 universities: https://t.co/2K2ShDpcki #QSWUR 💯 pic.twitter.com/6NOPaCgvi1 — University of Southampton (@unisouthampton) June 7, 2018

Southampton’s newest success comes just months after Times Higher Education‘s World University Rankings found it to be the 122nd best university in the world and 12th best for University Impact.