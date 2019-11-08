Extinction Rebellion Southampton Announce March to Protect Ancient Woodland

Local activist group Extinction Rebellion (XR) Southampton are planning to march in support of protecting the ancient woodland Marlhill Copse. Campaigners have engaged in an ongoing dispute with Southampton Airport who plan to fell the trees they bought last year.

The Protect Marlhill Copse campaign has since been incorporated into the Airport eXpansion Opposition campaign (AXO) which opposes Southampton Airport’s proposed expansion to increase its annual passenger capacity from 2 million to 5 milllion using larger jets capable of carrying heavier loads, amongst other proposals in its Master Plan.

The action on Saturday will be a march from Marlhill Copse at 12 pm through Riverside Park and Saint Denis Church to October Books on Portswood Road and culminating at Guildhall by 4:40 pm.

In a press release, the activist group stated:

The concerns are twofold – one is that we fundamentally oppose the felling of the ancient trees, and secondly, we believe that the work is taking place in order to facilitate the expansion of Southampton Airport which we further oppose.

XR Southampton plan to march with Red Rebels, Samba Band and others in costume and decorations.