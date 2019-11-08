SUSU To Hold Making Change Summit

The University of Southampton Students’ Union will be holding a Making Change Summit, which will incorporate its Annual General Meeting (AGM), at 2pm on Thursday, 21st November.

The Summit, which will take place on the Concourse in Building 42, Highfield Campus, will comprise of a discussion led by the five sabbatical officers on key topics recently raised on SUSU’s You Make Change website and through in-person feedback about student experience.

Popular You Make Change submissions from the last month which may be considered for discussion include, calls to ‘[a]llow students to pay for gym memberships monthly‘ and to ‘[p]ut more fountains on campus or put up signs to show where they are‘.

As part of the AGM agenda, those present will be asked to consider whether to:

receive and approve the Impact Report,

receive and approve the Annual Accounts and Report of the Trustees for the year ending 31st July 2018,

approve the list of affiliations of the Union to external organisations as included in the Annual Accounts,

appoint the auditors for the next academic year,

approve the authorisation of the political expenditure for the next academic year.

Union President Emily Harrison has encouraged those who cannot attend the Summit to register for a proxy vote here.