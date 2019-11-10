SUSU Launches Survey on Recorded Lectures

Following vocal support from its VP Education and Democracy Jo Lisney, SUSU has launched a survey requesting student views on the topic of lecture capture.

The move comes several years after a 2015-16 survey which found that students were overwhelmingly in favour of lecture capture, but a University decision was delayed due to concerns from lecturers about risks to job security, among other issues.

In the introduction to the survey, SUSU says:

If the majority of responses support having recorded lectures then the Students’ Union will use this feedback to lobby the university to agree to increasing support and quality of teaching through the use of lecture recording.

Posing potential pros and cons to aid thoughtful responses, the survey suggests that lecture capture could encourage student engagement without the pressure of taking live notes, but could also foster low attendance levels.

In the summer of 2017, Wessex Scene hosted a short series exploring the potential consequences (both positive and negative) of universal lecture capture at the University. Concerns included the moral dilemma of mandating the recording of lectures in modules in which students are encouraged to share personal views and experiences on topics of ‘global poverty, abortion, animal abuse and sexual exploitation‘.

Earlier this year, Wessex Scene reported on research from the University of Leeds which found that the recording of lectures led to a 4% drop in attendance. However, Dean of Digital Education at Leeds, Professor Neil Morris, argued that the drop in attendance was ‘marginal‘, and could be outweighed by the benefits for ‘students with special needs or personal and family issues that prevented them from attending or engaging with lectures‘.