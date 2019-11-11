University and County Council Sign Joint Working Agreement

Representatives from the University of Southampton and Hampshire County Council have signed a Joint Working Agreement committing to a closer future partnership.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Keith Mans, joined the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mark Smith, in ratifying the Agreement which, it is hoped, will make it easier for student at the University of Southampton to undertake work placements with the Council, whose headquarters are situated in the neighbouring city of Winchester.

In addition, there is optimism amongst both signatories that research collaboration, which has been steady in recent years, will gain a pointed boost thanks to the Agreement. In November 2018, the University worked with the Council in designing a mobile app and website aimed at providing information to Hampshire residents to help them regain or maintain their independence and manage care and support needs. The project, called Connect to Support Hampshire, focuses on an interactive community which those with care needs can navigate to better understand services available to them.

Councillor Mans, speaking at the signing of the Agreement, expressed hope that similar projects continue to benefit Hampshire in the future thanks to the new partnership:

Our organisations are at the forefront of research and public service delivery and it is right that we continue to strengthen joint working for the benefit of Hampshire. Together we will do more to apply world-class research and innovation to solve ‘live’ issues which face communities.

Vice-Chancellor Smith added: