Southampton Airport Has Fastest Airport Security in UK

Consumer experts Which? Have rated Southampton Airport above Southend and Exeter for shortest queue times through airport security.

Which? surveyed over 4,000 passengers about the time spent waiting to pass through security.

The airport was also rated the third best small airport in the country overall for its customer service and facilities, in the full survey which was published in September. Earlier in the year, Southampton Airport was ranked as the Airport Council International’s Best in Europe.

Managing Director Neil Garwood told the Daily Echo:

This is really excellent news for Southampton and clearly shows the benefits of smaller airports. Having been recognised as the best small airport in Europe for customer service by the ACI awarding body and have been rated so highly for best airport overall by Which? we are truly proud to say our customer experience and journey time through security is second to none. We aim to preserve this reputation into the future as we fulfil our growth plans, which will enable us to provide this excellent service to even more passengers without losing the friendly quality that makes us so special.

Southampton Airport also hosted a VIP event to celebrate the opening of the Spitfire Lounge last week.