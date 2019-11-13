SUSU Celebrating Transgender Awareness Week

This week, from the 11th November, SUSU are celebrating Trans Awareness Week with events and talks.

Trans Awareness Week takes place in the run up to the Transgender Day of Remembrance on the 20th November, which is a day taken to remember and mourn members of the transgender community who sadly lost their lives in acts of anti-transgender violence.

According to GLAAD, a charity promoting trans acceptance:

“Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) was founded by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor her memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998. The vigil commemorated all the transgender people lost to violence that year and began an important memorial that has become the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance.”

To raise awareness of the transgender community in Southampton and internationally, SUSU are putting on several events themselves, and are hosting events organised by the LGBTQ+ society.

VP Welfare and Communities Laura Barr has said:

‘SUSU are celebrating Trans Awareness week in various different ways. The LGBT+ Society will be releasing their programme of events soon, but I have organised Kenny Jones to come and speak on Thursday the 14th. He is a trans man from a BME background, and became the face of a campaign about period poverty within the trans community. He’s coming to speak about a variety of different things, in part to raise awareness for allies, and in part to hopefully make some different communities here feel heard and represented.

I’ve been working closely with Kenny Field, the LGBT+ Officer to introduce more of these conversations, and they have had a great idea of introducing some Queer People of Colour discussion groups. Trans Awareness isnt contained into this week and we have many more background plans to ensure our university and union is not only being trans inclusive, but representing, celebrating, and working with trans students across the campus’s and communities’.

LGBTQ+ officer Kenny Field, told Wessex Scene:

‘I’m very pleased to support trans students during this week of awareness and to see the various things that the LGBT+ Society has planned in addition to the Students’ Union. Trans awareness week is especially important right now due to the climate of more obvious transphobia physically and online so our students need to know now more than ever that transphobia has no place on our campus.’

SU FemSoc will also be visiting the Transgender Memorial next week, information for which can be found on their Facebook page.