Mayflower Theatre to Host ‘A Question of Sport’ Live

The final episode of a live tour to celebrate fifty years of BBC’s A Question of Sport will be held at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre.

The tour, which will be held over a five week period next Spring, will open at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow. It will make its way down the UK, stopping at eight further locations along the way, concluding in Southampton on Sunday, 24th May 2020.

Regular host Sue Barker, former tennis world number three, has headed the sports quiz show since 1997, and will be joined by regular team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell for the entirety of the tour.

A Question of Sport is coming to Southampton on Sunday 24 May 2020! Join Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell in a thrilling live environment! Tickets go on sale on Friday #QuestionOfSport pic.twitter.com/lykAuKmoV3 — Mayflower Theatre (@mayflower) November 12, 2019

A Question of Sport is the world’s longest-running TV sports quiz, and was first broadcast in January 2020.

Sue Barker has said:

2020 is a landmark year for A Question of Sport. It’s the show’s 50th anniversary and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this Golden Anniversary than to take the show around the country. We had such a brilliant time on the last tour so I can’t wait to do it again!

Below is the full list of tour dates and locations:

Fri 17 Apr – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Fri 24 Apr – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Mon 27 Apr – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Fri 1 May – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Sat 2 May – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

Sun 3 May – Sheffield City Hall

Tue 12 May – The London Palladium

Sat 23 May – Plymouth Pavilions

Sun 24 May – Mayflower Theatre, Southampton.

Presale tickets can be accessed here, whilst general sales open on Friday.