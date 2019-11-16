Port of Southampton Welcomes MSC Grandiosa

MSC Cruises’ brand new flagship cruise liner, the Grandiosa, has arrived in Southampton as part of its maiden voyage.

The ship, which weighs 181,000-tonnes and has a maximum passenger capacity of 6,671, was on Monday evening host to an inaugural party led by Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills.

Grandiosa is over 200 feet longer than the Titanic, which also set sail from the Port of Southampton in April 1912, and four times heavier. It also represents what MSC Cruises describe as its ‘longstanding Commitment to Environmental Stewardship‘ due to its ability to ‘reduce nitrogen oxide by 90 percent through advanced active emissions control technology‘.

The ship came to Southampton following its christening in the German city of Hamburg last week, during which Grandiosa was the subject of an immersive light show and a purpose-built “MSC Village” on the banks of the River Elbe.

MSC Cruises UK & Ireland managing director Antonio Paradiso said

Following the overwhelming success of our MSC Bellissima [Grandiosa’s sister ship] event in March and the much loved performance by fellow DJ and pop star, Craig David, we are excited to welcome Scott Mills to the MSC Cruises family for what will no doubt be an exciting night of entertainment

Grandiosa is scheduled to depart from Southampton on Friday in order to embark on the next steps of its inaugural season, which will be spent in the Mediterranean.