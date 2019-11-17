Student Publication Association Regional Conference To Be Held in Southampton

On Saturday 23rd November, Wessex Scene and The Edge will be co-hosting a prestigious annual conference and rewards ceremony for student journalists at the University of Southampton.

The Student Publication Association Regional Conference (SPARC) is an annual event held for student papers in several areas of the UK every year in November.

As members of the South-East region, Wessex Scene and the Edge will be hosting the conference along with a representative of the Student Publication Association for all student journalism societies in the South East.

The Student Publication Association is a national body that represents, trains, supports and rewards student papers and magazines all over the UK.

The Regional Conference will consist of renowned guest speakers as well as a ceremony for a variety of prestigious student journalism awards. The guest speaker line-up is as follows:

Author and music critic, Martin James

Editorial Assistant at Archant, Freya Millard

Marketing Assistant at British F4, Damian Meaden

Freelancer for BBC Wales, Cameron Ridgeway

Freelance Journalist with bylines in Vice, Kerrang and CityMetric, Adam England

Growth Manager at Tortoise Media, Gurjinder Dhaliwal

As well as a day filled with expert speakers and workshops, there will be several awards up for grabs in a swanky ceremony, including:

Best Publication

Best Development

Best Collaboration

Best Impact

Best Journalist

To find out more about the event, you can visit the Facebook event page here.

Tickets cost £5 per person, and can be purchased via Eventbrite here.