City Council Launches Festive Toy Appeal

To help children across the city and make it a Christmas to remember, Southampton City Council announced on Thursday 14th November 2019 that it has teamed up with a host of businesses, charities and community organisations to launch its annual festive toy appeal.

Generous members of the public are being asked to donate new toys suitable for children up to the age of 18 and help ensure that young people who are supported by Southampton City Council’s children’s services have a special gift to open this festive season – whatever their circumstances. Last year local people donated more than 7,000 toys and the organisers of this year’s appeal are hoping that this year’s total matches or even exceeds this number to help children in need during the winter season.

New toys can be donated by members of the public at Westquay’s customer services desk from now until Friday 20th December. Organisations like Westquay, Saints Foundation and others that are supporting the appeal will also be adding to the haul of toys, which will be collected and distributed to children in Southampton who might not be expecting presents this Christmas.

Councillor Darren Paffey, Cabinet Member for Aspiration, Children and Lifelong Learning, said:

We’re really pleased to be launching this year’s appeal. People in or visiting Southampton have shown themselves to be no strangers to acting in the true spirit of the season and have generously supported this appeal over many years. With the help of our brilliant partner organisations, we’re hopeful that this can be the biggest and best appeal year yet and put smiles on the faces of the city’s children, whatever their circumstances

Andy Collyer, General Manager of Westquay added:

Christmas presents the perfect opportunity to make sure the less fortunate children of Southampton don’t miss out on the happiest time of year, and we’re delighted to be a part of this fantastic appeal. We encourage our guests to donate generously so we can help to bring happiness to thousands of families this festive season

Councillor Paffey and Colin McPherson from Southampton City Council’s Children’s Services were in attendance to officially kick off this year’s toy appeal at Westquay earlier this week.