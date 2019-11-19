City Council Set To Give Green Light For Southampton’s 5th LIDL Store

Planners at Southampton City Council have debated and are set to approve proposals to build a store belonging to the German discount supermarket chain LIDL at Brownhill Way, Redbridge, Southampton Test.

The news comes after the retailer won a bid to build a new access road for the greenfield site that currently occupies the space. There had been an earlier setback after Test Valley Borough Council in Hampshire rejected plans to build a pedestrian & cycle path leading to a planned new store at Frogmore Lane, citing ‘insufficient information’. LIDL launched an appeal, and TVBC quickly pulled their objection to allow a similar development to break ground at the same site.

The chairs of the City Council Planning Committee are now recommending that plans to build another LIDL store in Southampton should be approved. The proposal is for LIDL to build a single storey food store with 158 car parking spaces on the greenfield site off Brownhill Way – just metres from its regional distribution centre. The store will be permitted to be open from 7am to 10pm on Monday to Saturday and 10am and 5pm on Sundays.

In the report tabled to the Council to be debated, planning chiefs said:

The store would be consistent with the character of the area and would not have a detrimental impact on the nearby residential properties.

Councillor Sally Spicer of Redbridge Ward also supports the proposals:

I am supportive of this Lidl development and I believe it will bring healthy competition for the area at a more affordable level. Residents have said from the local area estate that it would be easy to walk here. They expressed concerns around traffic and we have been working with Lidl on this

LIDL currently has stores in Southampton’s High Street, as well as in Shirley, Thornhill, and Woolston.

Plans for a new store in Banister Road (near The Avenue) are also under consideration.