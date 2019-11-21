Southampton Hospital Misses A&E Targets

Just 82% of patients attending Southampton Hospital’s Accident and Emergency were seen within four hours in the last year, NHS statistics released last week have revealed.

The data also revealed that waiting times in England are now the worst on record. Across the country, 84% of patients were treated, admitted, or discharged within four hours, as compared to the 95% target set by the Labour government in 2004.

Daily Echo calculations estimate that the Southampton figures translate to 2,205 patients annually waiting longer than four hours.

The last time the target was met came in July 2015, and with winter approaching, the strain on the NHS is expected to worsen, despite claims from the government that it is a ‘world-class health service‘.

Whilst the Health Secretary Matt Hancock has praised the fact that completed NHS operations have risen by 7%, Labour’s Jon Ashworth has branded his claims ‘staggeringly out of touch‘.

The disappointing news for Southampton comes despite a satisfaction level at University Hospital Southampton’s emergency department of 84.7% in a recent survey.