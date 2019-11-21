The Dolphin in Portswood Successfully Prosecuted For Noise Offences

The Dolphin pub on Osbourne Road near St Denys train station in Portswood has successfully been prosecuted for noise offences after an investigation carried out by the Southampton City Council’s environmental health team. The case returned to the Magistrates’ Court on the 7th of November for sentencing, where the Dolphin was fined a total of £5280.

The prosecution comes after the council’s environmental health service received noise complaints about live bands performing on stage in the garden of the Dolphin in June 2018. The licensee was advised about these complaints, but further complaints were filed through the summer of 2018 and into April 2019.

The licensee then received a noise abatement notice after an all-day event featuring DJs on the stage in the garden, but still, the council continued to receive complaints.

The environmental health service was satisfied that on four occasions in July and August 2019, the licensee failed to comply with the requirements of the abatement notice by having live bands perform on the garden stage.

The licensee pleaded guilty at West Hampshire Magistrates’ Court to four counts of failing to comply with the abatement notice’s requirements on four occasions on the 17th of October 2019.

Councillor Jacqui Rayment, Cabinet Member for Place and Transport and Deputy Leader at Southampton City Council, said:

The successful prosecution against The Dolphin pub demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our licenced premises do not cause unreasonable disturbances to neighbouring residents. We will continue to do all we can to protect residents from noise nuisances

The overall fine of £5280 included £800 for each of the three offences, reduced from £1200 given the guilty plea of the licensee, a victim surcharge of £80 and costs of £2000.