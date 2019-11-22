SUSU to Host Men’s Suicide Prevention Event

SUSU is set to host a Men’s Suicide Prevention event later this month to raise awareness of the 84 British men who take their own lives each week.

On Thursday, 28th November, the redbrick on Highfield Campus will display 84 pairs of men’s shoes as a reminder of those we lose to suicide, the leading cause of which is depression and other mental health crises.

To support those who may be experiencing mental health struggles on campus, leaflets and information will be distributed by trained volunteers on behalf of the CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) charity.

Those uncomfortable sharing their experiences in person can receive support online here, and those with welfare concerns about a friend can access support resources here.

SUSU has asked that anyone willing to donate shoes for the event bring them to the Sabbatical Office in Building 42.

Students at the University of Southampton can find details of support available to them, including free counselling services, self-help resources, and practical help, online here.