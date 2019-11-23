University Business Incubator Finds Success In Global Award Again

The SETSquared Partnership Enterprise scheme, which joins together five research-led universities including Southampton and Bristol in helping startups and innovative businesses across the UK, has received international commendation again.

The business incubator scheme has received the top world ranking in its field for a third time. On what they do, the partnership say they have provided support for over 3500 entrepreneurs since they began in 2002 by raising £1.8bn.

David Bream, the programme director of the partnership’s Southampton wing said:

”This ranking is a true reflection of everyone at SETSquared’s passion and commitment to help innovative UK businesses thrive, whatever stage of their development they are at.”

SETSquared helps the seeds of ideas for innovative business in university students become a fully scaled up reality, earning them this award for the third time.