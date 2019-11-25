University Responds to Far Right Stickers Around Highfield Area

The University of Southampton has been made aware of several far right encouraging stickers around the Highfield area and in a public-accessible building on campus.

Similar stickers to these encouraging far right movements have been recently seen in the city centre also. The University have said that stickers of this nature are not in line with their beliefs and that they do not uphold ‘values of diversity and inclusion which are the bedrock of our community‘.

The wave of offensive stickers come just weeks after Home Office statistics revealed that levels of hate crime in England and Wales have doubled in just five years.

The Southampton spokeseperson added, ‘the University will never tolerate any racist behaviour or racist views’, and has requested that anyone who sees stickers of this nature contact them on local2u@soton.ac.uk to report them.