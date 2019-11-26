Petition Encourages City Councillors to Reject Airport Expansion

Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition asking councillors to go against plans for a Southampton Airport expansion, according to the Daily Echo.

Campaigners claim that the 164m runway expansion would be damaging to the environment. Members of prominent group Airport eXpansion Opposition (AXO) have presented the petition signed by 1,900 people to the council as of 20th November.

AXO member Lyn Brayshaw said:

”Most of the points of the green city charter are contradicted by an increase in flights. We want this to be discussed at full council.”

An application to extend the runway is expected to be given to Eastleigh Council soon. With eight routes by Flybe recently being dropped by the airport, it is said this extension is necessary for the airport.