Southampton Hustings: All You Need to Know

Hustings refer to events where candidates at an election address potential voters. This gives them the opportunity to ask questions, expand on their policies and generally convince the public why they should vote for them. Both SUSU and the local community have arranged a variety of hustings over the next few days, so make sure you attend if you are currently unsure of who to vote for!

Climate Hustings: Southampton Consistuences

Date: Friday 29th November

Time: 19:00-21:00

Location: Edmund Kell Unitarian Church

Present:

Steve Galton – Conservative candidate for Southampton Test

Simon Letts – Labour candidate for Southampton Itchen

Joe Richards – Liberal Democrat candidate for Southampton Test

Osman Sen-Chadun – Green Party candidate for Southampton Itchen

NB: The parties may change or reconsider which candidates they want to attend the event closer to the time.

Romsey & Southampton North Candidate Hustings

Date: Monday 2nd November

Time: 18:30-20:30

Location: The SUSU Building (Building 42, Highfield Campus)

Present:

Caroline Nokes – Conservatives candidate

Claire Ransom – Labour candidate

Craig Fletcher – Liberal Democrat candidate

Southampton Test Candidate Hustings:

Date: Tuesday 3rd December

Time: 18:30-20:30

Location: John Hansard Gallery (Cultural Quarter, City Centre)

Present:

Alan Whitehead – Labour candidate

Steve Galton – Conservatives candidate

Joe Richards – Liberal Democrat candidate

Katherine Jane Barbour – Green Party candidate

Southampton Itchen Candidate Hustings:

Date: Thursday 5th December

Time: 18:30-20:30

Location: The SUSU Building (Building 42, Highfield Campus)

Present:

Simon Letts – Labour candidate

Royston Smith – Conservatives candidate

Liz Jarvis – Lib Dem candidate

Osman Sen-Chadun – Green Party candidate

This is a great opportunity to put a face to a name and really have a feel for the kind of person you’ll be voting for. Don’t miss out, and make your vote count.