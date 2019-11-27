- Southampton Hustings: All You Need to Know
- Conservative Manifesto 2019: A Summary
- Labour Manifesto 2019 – We Went Through It So You Don’t Have To
- Reasons (Not) to Vote
- Key Dates for Upcoming General Election 2019
- Wessex Scene Launches General Election 2019 Survey
- UK General Election To Occur On The 12th Of December
- Johnson vs Corbyn: ITV General Election Debate 2019 Liveblog
Hustings refer to events where candidates at an election address potential voters. This gives them the opportunity to ask questions, expand on their policies and generally convince the public why they should vote for them. Both SUSU and the local community have arranged a variety of hustings over the next few days, so make sure you attend if you are currently unsure of who to vote for!
Climate Hustings: Southampton Consistuences
Date: Friday 29th November
Time: 19:00-21:00
Location: Edmund Kell Unitarian Church
Present:
- Steve Galton – Conservative candidate for Southampton Test
- Simon Letts – Labour candidate for Southampton Itchen
- Joe Richards – Liberal Democrat candidate for Southampton Test
- Osman Sen-Chadun – Green Party candidate for Southampton Itchen
NB: The parties may change or reconsider which candidates they want to attend the event closer to the time.
Romsey & Southampton North Candidate Hustings
Date: Monday 2nd November
Time: 18:30-20:30
Location: The SUSU Building (Building 42, Highfield Campus)
Present:
- Caroline Nokes – Conservatives candidate
- Claire Ransom – Labour candidate
- Craig Fletcher – Liberal Democrat candidate
Southampton Test Candidate Hustings:
Date: Tuesday 3rd December
Time: 18:30-20:30
Location: John Hansard Gallery (Cultural Quarter, City Centre)
Present:
- Alan Whitehead – Labour candidate
- Steve Galton – Conservatives candidate
- Joe Richards – Liberal Democrat candidate
- Katherine Jane Barbour – Green Party candidate
Southampton Itchen Candidate Hustings:
Date: Thursday 5th December
Time: 18:30-20:30
Location: The SUSU Building (Building 42, Highfield Campus)
Present:
- Simon Letts – Labour candidate
- Royston Smith – Conservatives candidate
- Liz Jarvis – Lib Dem candidate
- Osman Sen-Chadun – Green Party candidate
This is a great opportunity to put a face to a name and really have a feel for the kind of person you’ll be voting for. Don’t miss out, and make your vote count.